A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 01.

Shimon Peres, 93, a former Israeli president and prime minister whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel Prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, died early Wednesday. Peres’ death follows a major stroke two weeks ago that led to bleeding in his brain.

In an unprecedented seven-decade political career, Peres filled nearly every position in Israeli public life and was credited with leading the country through some of its most defining moments, from creating what is believed to be a nuclear arsenal in the 1950s, to disentangling its troops from Lebanon and rescuing its economy from triple-digit inflation in the 1980s, to guiding a skeptical nation into peace talks with the Palestinians in the 1990s.

Agnes Nixon, 93, the creative force behind the edgy and enduring TV soap operas “One Life to Live” and “All My Children,” died Wednesday. The cause of death is still unknown. She died at a Haverford, Pa., physical rehabilitation facility where she had checked in to gain strength for a planned book tour. She had just completed her memoir, “My Life to Live.”

Gary Glasberg, 50, executive producer of TV’s “NCIS” and creator of “NCIS: New Orleans,” died in his sleep Wednesday. He joined “NCIS” as a producer and writer in 2009 and became its showrunner in 2011. He launched the New Orleans version of the show in 2014. His other television credits include “Shark,” “The Mentalist,” “Crossing Jordan” and “Bones.”

Randy Duncan, 79, the former Iowa All-American quarterback died Tuesday night in Des Moines, after a lengthy fight with cancer. Duncan was perhaps the best quarterback the Hawkeyes have ever had. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, winning the Walter Camp Trophy as the nation’s player of the year in 1958. Duncan capped his career by helping the Hawkeyes beat Washington 38-12 in the 1959 Rose Bowl. He was later named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Herschell Gordon Lewis, 87, the horror filmmaker known as the “godfather of gore,” died in his sleep Monday in Pompano Beach, Fla. The director of such films as “Blood Feast” and “Two Thousand Maniacs” pioneered the horror genre in the 1960s known as the “splatter film,” which intentionally focused on gore and gruesomeness.

Arnold Palmer, 87, the champion golfer whose full-bore style of play, dramatic tournament victories and magnetic personality inspired an American golf boom, attracted a following known as Arnie’s Army and made him one of the most popular athletes in the world, died last Sunday, in Pittsburgh. Palmer won seven major titles from 1958 through 1964: four Masters, one U.S. Open and two British Opens. With 62 victories on the PGA Tour, he ranks fifth, behind Sam Snead, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan. He won 93 tournaments worldwide, including the 1954 U.S. Amateur.

Jean Shepard, 82, “the grand lady of the Grand Ole Opry” who had a long recording career as an influential female in country music, died last Sunday after entering hospice care last week in Nashville.

Mary Weber Novak, 84, who took over Spottswoode, her family’s Napa Valley vineyard, after her husband’s death and turned it into one of California’s top producers of cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc, died last Sunday in St. Helena, Calif.

Bill Nunn, 62, a veteran character actor whose credits ranged from the “Spider-Man” movie franchise to such Spike Lee films as “Do the Right Thing” and “He Got Game,” died Sept. 24, at home in Pittsburgh. He’d had been battling cancer.

Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr., 68, a musician who rose from a cotton-picking family in southwest Louisiana to introduce zydeco music to the world through his namesake band Buckwheat Zydeco, died Sept. 24. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La. He had lung cancer. He gained fame by introducing the zydeco music of southwest Louisiana to the world.

Richard “Dick” Cooley, 92, a former chief executive of Wells Fargo and a ubiquitous name in banking for decades in the Pacific Northwest, died Sept. 21 at his home in Seattle. After years at Wells Fargo, Cooley became chairman, chief executive and president of Seafirst Bank. He also taught in the University of Washington’s executive MBA program.

Richard Trentlage, 87, who wrote some of advertising’s catchiest jingles, including the “Oscar Mayer Wiener Song” — “Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener/That is what I’d truly like to be/’Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener/Everyone would be in love with me” — died Sept. 21 in Libertyville, Ill. Among other memorable melodies and tag lines he wrote: “McDonald’s is your kind of place”; “Wow! It sure doesn’t taste like tomato juice,” for V8; and “Buckle up for safety, buckle up!” for a National Safety Council promotion for using seat belts.