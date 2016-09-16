A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Sept. 18.

John Buzbee, 50, a veteran Foreign Service officer who served across the Middle East, including two stints in Iraq after the 2003 U.S. invasion, died Thursday from complications from metastatic colon cancer.

Rose Mofford, 94, Arizona’s first female governor, a Democrat and a shepherd for the state during a period of political turbulence, died Thursday. She had been injured in a fall.

Kim McGuire, 60, who played the character known as “Hatchet-Face” in the John Waters film “Cry-Baby,” died Wednesday at a Naples, Fla., hospital. She had pneumonia. She acted in several TV shows and films in the 1990s, but was best known playing opposite Johnny Depp in 1990s “Cry-Baby” as grotesque Mona ‘Hatchet-Face’ Malnorowski, a member of a teenage gang headed by Depp’s character. She later became an attorney specializing in family law and children’s issues.

Jack Hofsiss, 65, who became the youngest director to win a Tony Award when, at 28, he was honored for his work on “The Elephant Man” in 1979, and who resumed his career after being paralyzed in a diving accident in 1985, died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. No cause was announced.

Julio Gonzalez, 61, a jilted lover whose arson revenge at the unlicensed Happy Land nightclub in the Bronx in 1990 claimed 87 lives, making him the nation’s worst single mass murderer at the time, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Plattsburgh, New York, where he had been taken from prison. The cause was apparently a heart attack, according to prison officials.

Stanley K. Sheinbaum, 96, a former economics professor whose drive for Mideast peace had him mingling with presidents, royalty and movie stars, died of heart disease on Monday at his home in Los Angeles. His activism was not for a single cause, however, ranging from reforming the LAPD to urging California universities to divest from their holdings in South Africa during apartheid. Norman Lear summed up his friend’s legacy by saying: “He’s addicted to fairness and justice.”

Fred Quillan, 60, the former San Francisco center who played on the 49ers’ first two Super Bowl champion teams, died Monday. The cause was not available. He appeared in 11 playoff games, including Super Bowl wins following the 1981 and ’84 seasons. Quillan was named to Pro Bowls in 1984 and 1985.

Alexis Arquette, 47, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died last Sunday in Los Angeles. Born Robert Arquette in Los Angeles in 1969, at age 12 she appeared in a music video for The Tubes’ “She’s a Beauty,” later played the sex worker Georgette in the 1989 adaptation of “Last Exit to Brooklyn,” and had bit roles in films such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Bride of Chucky,” and “The Wedding Singer.” She also performed in nightclubs and cabarets under the name Eva Destruction.

Albert Kumin, 94, one of the most celebrated pastry chefs in the United States, who created desserts for the Four Seasons and Windows on the World in Manhattan as well as for Jimmy Carter’s White House, died Sept. 9, at his home in Stowe, Vt. His best known creation, the chocolate velvet cake, became the Four Seasons’ signature dessert. Astonishingly, he never wrote a cookbook, nor did he articulate a philosophy. He did, however, have a standard. As he told The Washington Post in 1979, “I am very fussy about the difference between good, very good and delicious.”

Greta Zimmer Friedman, 92, the woman who was kissed by an ecstatic sailor in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II, died Sept. 8, at a hospital in Richmond, Va., from natural causes. The iconic photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt is called “V-J Day in Times Square” but is known to most of the world as “The Kiss,” and was first published in Life magazine. The couple had never met before the kiss.