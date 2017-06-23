A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending June 23.

Frank Kush, 88, the fearsome coach who transformed Arizona State from a backwater football program into a powerhouse, has died. Arizona State confirmed the death on Thursday. Kush compiled a 176-54-1 record while coaching the Sun Devils from 1958 to 1979. His teams won two Border Conference and seven Western Athletic Conference titles. Kush was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Hervé Filion, 77, the Hall of Fame harness racing driver who retired in 2012 with a then-North American record of 15,179 victories, died Thursday. Born in Angers, Quebec, Filion, came to the United States in 1961 and was the North American victory leader 16 times, earning his first title in 1968 and last in 1990. Filion was inducted into harness racing’s U.S. Hall of Fame in 1975 and Canada’s Horse Racing Hall of Fame a year later.

Yuri Drozdov, 91, the Soviet spymaster who oversaw a sprawling network of KGB agents abroad, died Wednesday. Drozdov, a World War II veteran, joined the KGB in 1956 and was dispatched as a liaison officer with the East German secret police, the Stasi. In 1962, he took part in the exchange of Soviet undercover agent Rudolf Abel, convicted in the United States, for downed American spy-plane pilot Francis Gary Powers. The story was made into Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster “Bridge of Spies” in 2015.

Prodigy (born Albert Johnson), 42, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, was found dead Tuesday in Las Vegas. His publicist said he was suffering from complications of sickle-cell anemia, which he’d been battling since birth.

Carla Fendi, 79, one of five sisters who transformed the family leather-goods business into a luxury fashion house that was one of Italy’s first to win global renown, died Monday in Rome following a long illness.

Otto Warmbier, 22, the American student imprisoned by North Korea for 17 months and freed last week in a coma, died Monday afternoon, according to a statement by his family.

North Korean authorities detained Warmbier in March 2016 as he visited the isolated, authoritarian state as a tourist. Soon afterward, the country’s high court accused him of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel, and sentenced him to 15 years of hard labor for crimes against the state. On June 14, he was medically evacuated to the U.S.; the next day, North Korea said that it released him “on humanitarian grounds.”

The reasons for Warmbier’s detention, the cause of his coma, and the circumstances of his release remain unclear. The family has objected to an autopsy.

Tony DiCicco, 68, who coached the U.S. to the 1999 World Cup title before an overflow Rose Bowl crowd in a landmark for women’s soccer, died Monday at his home in Wethersfield, Connecticut. U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati called DiCicco “one of the most influential coaches in U.S. Soccer history.”

Stephen Furst, 63, whose early role as the hapless, lovable fraternity pledge Flounder in the hit 1978 comedy “National Lampoon’s Animal House” earned him lasting recognition, died June 16 at his home in Moorpark, California. The cause was probably congestive heart failure brought on by complications of diabetes, his son Nathan said.

Bill Dana, 92, the comedy writer and performer who won stardom in the 1950s and ’60s with his character Jose Jimenez, died June 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. Born William Szathmary and a Massachusetts native of Hungarian-Jewish descent, Dana wrote jokes for TV host Steve Allen, on whose show he served as head writer. As a member of the show’s performing troupe, Dana introduced the Mexican immigrant. “My name … Jose … Jimenez” was soon a national catchphrase, but Dana bowed to criticisms of stereotyping and retired Jimenez in 1970.

Charles Thacker, 74, who helped usher in the modern personal computer as the designer of the Xerox Alto computer and worked at Microsoft Research for 20 years, died at his Palo Alto, California, home last week.

Thacker won the industry’s highest honor, the Association for Computing Machinery’s A.M. Turing Award, in 2010, for his work on the Alto and Ethernet, among other projects. He announced plans to retire from Microsoft last year, and left in February.