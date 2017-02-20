Melanie Dressel, president and CEO of Tacoma-based Columbia Bank, guided the bank’s growth into the second-largest Washington-based banking company by market value.

Melanie Dressel, president and CEO of Tacoma-based Columbia Bank and a community leader, died Sunday at age 64.

The cause of her death was not immediately known.

“I am saddened to share we have been informed by Melanie Dressel’s family that our beloved president and CEO passed away last night,” William Weyerhaeuser, chairman of Columbia Bank’s board, said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. The Board of Directors and our management team are working closely together to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Further details will be available in the coming days.”

Ms. Dressel, who had served in the top job at Columbia Bank since the early 2000s, guided the bank’s growth into the second-largest Washington-based banking company by market value.

She steered the company through banking’s boom-and-bust times, acquiring several smaller banks along the way.

Most recently, she led the bank to an agreement to buy Eugene, Ore.-based Pacific Continental for $644 million. The merger will result in a bank with more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

After acquiring Pacific Continental, Columbia will have about $12 billion in assets, second in market capitalization to Washington Federal.

Herb Simon, a member of the University of Washington Board of Regents and longtime family friend to Ms. Dressel, said Monday that she “grew a bank to grow a community. … She looked at her accomplishments in growing that [bank] so successfully as her vehicle to be able to give back to the community.”

Born and raised in Colville, Stevens County, where her parents owned a jewelry and gifts store, Ms. Dressel got her first job in banking as a commercial real-estate loan clerk at the Tacoma branch of what was then Bank of California. She worked in banking ever since.

Ms. Dressel joined the then-tiny, Bellevue-based Columbia State Bank around 1993 when W.W. “Bill” Philip, former CEO of Puget Sound National Bank, urged her to come aboard. Ms. Dressel had started a private-banking operation at Puget Sound National Bank, which was sold in 1993 to KeyBank.

“There are no words to explain how deeply she will be missed,” Tom Pierson, president and CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, said in a statement. “Melanie was a community leader not only in Tacoma and the South Sound but also throughout Washington state. She was truly an individual who led by example.”

The University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business gave Ms. Dressel a lifetime achievement award last year, citing her accomplishments with Columbia Bank, honors including being named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker magazine, and her community involvement, according to The News Tribune of Tacoma.

She has served on the boards of the Washington Bankers Association, American Bankers Association and Puget Sound Energy, and had been involved with ArtsFund, the Executive Council for a Greater Tacoma, Washington Roundtable and the Washington State Historical Society.

“There are people in this world who have a truly transformational impact on their community, and it is undeniable that Melanie Dressel was one of those people,” U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said in a statement. “Beyond being the CEO of a major employer that put the word ‘community’ in a community bank, she dedicated so much time to strengthening Tacoma.

“From her involvement with the Economic Development Board, Tacoma Chamber and Executive Council to her efforts on behalf of the UWT, the United Way, Bellarmine, and the State History Museum, Tacoma is a better, more vibrant place because of Melanie.”

Ms. Dressel is survived by her husband, Robert Dressel Jr.; sons Robert Dressel III (wife Kara Dressel) and Brent Dressel (wife Sophia Dressel); and two grandchildren.