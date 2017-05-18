The National Weather Service tweeted satellite imagery of what the massive eruption 37 years ago looked like, both in visible light and in infrared.

What does a volcanic eruption look like from space? Wonder no more.

The National Weather Service in Seattle shared satellite images of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, displayed in visible and infrared, when a giant ash cloud surged 80,000 feet into the Earth’s atmosphere and around the world.

The eruption, blowing away the top 1,300 feet of the mountain, killed 57 people.

Mt St. Helens eruption on this date in 1980 sent an ash plume to 80,000 feet in less than 10 minutes – here's an infrared loop of it. #wawx pic.twitter.com/yk5rT2sqlJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 18, 2017

The eruption was also captured in a series of photos from 11 miles away by Keith Ronnholm and Gary Rosenquist — in the span of about 40 seconds, according to an account by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Here’s what it looked like on the ground:

Information from The Seattle Times archive was included in this report.