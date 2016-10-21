Big Baloo's scratch was caught on a Department of Fish and Wildlife trail camera.
A particularly large (around the waist) black bear got one last back scratch against a tree before winter hibernation.
Thankfully for us, big Baloo did it right in front of a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife camera in its Okanogan district.
Just the bare necessities:
