Big Baloo's scratch was caught on a Department of Fish and Wildlife trail camera.

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

A particularly large (around the waist) black bear got one last back scratch against a tree before winter hibernation.

Thankfully for us, big Baloo did it right in front of a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife camera in its Okanogan district.

Just the bare necessities:

