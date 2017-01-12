The snowstorm that hammered Portland was welcomed by the animals at the Oregon Zoo.

The snowstorm that pounded Portland might have made life difficult for humans, but the animals at the Oregon Zoo are enjoying it. The zoo posted a video of a polar bear, elephant, harbor seals and other animals frolicking in the snow like kids taking advantage of a snow day.

The video shows animals you would expect to see rolling around in the snow, like Nora the Polar Bear and sea otters. The snow also attracted beasts not typically associated with snow, like Samudra the Asian elephant, who is seen prancing and flipping snow with his trunk.

The National Weather Service says the unexpectedly strong storm dumped a foot of snow on parts of Portland and Southwest Washington.

The snow-loving animals will have a chance to romp some more through at least the weekend before warmer weather creeps into the Portland area.