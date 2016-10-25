The wolf was part of the Huckleberry Pack in northeastern Washington, officials said. It was shot in Montana last month after reportedly attacking sheep.

SPOKANE — Wildlife officials say a gray wolf that left its pack in northeastern Washington trekked 700 miles across Idaho and Canada before being shot in central Montana last month.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department captured the male wolf in February and fitted it with a GPS tracking collar, according to the Spokesman-Review.

The wolf, which originated in the Huckleberry Pack, started wandering into Idaho in June. It then headed into British Columbia, where it crossed Lake Koocanusa before traveling southeast into Montana in July.

The wolf’s journey came to an end in Judith Gap, Mont., on Sept. 29 when it was killed by a federal wildlife officer, who had responded to a report of a wolf attacking sheep.

Wolves are protected by state endangered-species rules in Eastern Washington but can be hunted and trapped in Montana and Idaho.