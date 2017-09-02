As the fire near Cle Elum grows, state emergency resources are now available to help fight the Jolly Mountain Fire, which is burning in grass, brush and timber.

Washington state fire assistance resources have been mobilized to help firefighters fighting the Jolly Mountain Fire near Cle Elum after it grew to involve an estimated 14,563 acres due to significant fire activity on the southern edge this week.

The authorization was approved by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste at the request of Kittitas County Fire District 7 Fire Chief Jay Wiseman, according to a statement from the state police on Saturday.

The Jolly Mountain Fire, which is burning in grass, brush and timber, was started on Aug. 11 by lightning and is currently threatening approximately 3,800 homes in the area.

Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders are in effect. A level 2 evacuation order means residents affected should be prepared to evacuate; level 3 means leave now.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray has been activated to a Level 2 to coordinate the state’s assistance, and mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered the deployment of 10 strike teams in response to the call for help, according to the statement.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the dispatch and administrative of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around Washington state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.

More information is available in the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.