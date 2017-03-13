In a new complaint filed Monday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon that rely on foreign workers.

Washington and five other states trying to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations are seeking a Tuesday hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.

In a new complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon that rely on foreign workers. California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon have joined Washington in the legal action.

Ferguson filed new documents after a federal judge last week said he wouldn’t immediately rule on whether his restraining order against the old ban applies to the new Trump executive order.

Ferguson asked for a hearing to be held Tuesday. The revised travel ban is scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Trump’s revised ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to the revised travel ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality.

Becerra said in a statement that the order, despite being changed, still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.

Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch’s travel order.