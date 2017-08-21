Here's a video of what it looked like from the sky. Our reporters and photographers are stationed across the Northwest, covering traffic conditions and how people are marking the astronomical event.

What you need to know:

Americans’ first glimpse of the solar eclipse was at 9:05 a.m. near Depoe Bay, Ore. Here’s a helpful guide for understanding the celestial event.

The total solar eclipse moved east across 14 states over the course of 1.5 hours, completely blocking the sun for a roughly 60-mile-wide strip of land.

Millions of people converged upon this “path of totality,” creating a traffic situation “for which there has been no recent precedent in the United States,” transportation officials warn.

People outside the path of totality saw a partial eclipse.

In Seattle, the eclipse began at 9:08 a.m., reached maximum coverage at 10:21 a.m. and ended by 11:39 a.m.

Our photographers and reporters are stationed in Oregon, the Seattle area and in the sky to mark the phenomenon. (Two staffers are on board Alaska Airlines’ eclipse-chasing charter flight.)

This is a live account of what they’re hearing, seeing and feeling, as well as NASA’s live stream that began around 9 a.m.

Update: 12:33 p.m.

Millions watched Monday’s solar eclipse from earth.

But here’s a glimpse of the celestial event from the sky.

Seattle Times photographer Dean Rutz captured this footage on board Alaska Airlines’ eclipse-chasing charter flight, which took off at 7:30 a.m. from Portland.

See what totality looks like from the air: Seattle Times photographer Dean Rutz was on Alaska Airlines flight 0156, which was chartered for Monday’s solar eclipse. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Update: 11:46 a.m.

The sky show is in its final act.

And now it’s time for eclipse-chasers to worry about getting home.

Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon, had bumper-to-bumper traffic almost immediately after the solar eclipse reached its maximum level of awesome. Traffic was also heavy heading from central Oregon to Portland.

The Washington Department of Transportation said in a tweet: “Returning from Oregon now? Good luck. It’s really nasty.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation has spent days warning eclipse viewers to stagger their departure times, and not all leave at once.

Meanwhile, Idaho State Police is reporting that traffic remains at a standstill in eastern Idaho along both U.S. 20 south of Ashton and U.S. 26 going into Wyoming. Officials are encouraging drivers to be patient as crowds disperse from watching the eclipse.

In Washington D.C., President Donald Trump planned to watch the cosmic spectacle from a White House balcony, the Associated Press reported.

The eclipse was expected to be the most watched and photographed in history.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Update: 10:49 a.m.

Reporter Hal Bernton witnessed a crowd in Warm Springs, Ore. reacting to totality during the solar eclipse.

Reporter Hal Bernton witnessed the crowd in Warm Springs, Ore. react to totality during the solar eclipse. (Hal Bernton / The Seattle Times)

Update: 10:15 a.m.

Here comes the darkness.

At 92%, the sun poked through."You want darkness?Wait a few hours,"says Brett Barneycut."It's all good" #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/WWxj35JtIi — Erik Lacitis (@ErikLacitis) August 21, 2017

Light is definitely changing here at The Museum of Flight – and it feels like it is getting cooler #Eclipse2017https://t.co/OpB8cufp8y pic.twitter.com/QteEZDZSPs — Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) August 21, 2017

Diya Bhuta, 9, of Bellevue has been drawing the phases of the sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/I1z1TXp01n — Michael C. Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) August 21, 2017

Update: 9:35 a.m.

It’s happening.

The moon is tip-toeing across the sun, marking the first total solar eclipse in the Northwest since 1979.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” John Gakura, of Kent, said while watching in a group of thousands at The Museum of Flight. “We all get to see this.”

The solar eclipse in the Seattle area will reach maximum coverage at 10:21 a.m.

Thousands gather at the Seattle Museum of Flight to watch the solar eclipse. (Erik Lacitis / The Seattle Times)

Update: 8:38 a.m.

Get your glasses ready.

Just 30 minutes until the eclipse begins in the Seattle area.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 people have gathered at The Museum of Flight. And roughly 2 miles away, a group is preparing for a viewing party at the South Park Community Center.

The #eclipse2017 constellations we'll see during totality are the WINTER ones. The wrong side of the sky is out. — Rami Grunbaum (@rgrunbaum) August 21, 2017

Officials here say around 5,000 pair of eclipse sunglasses have been doled out at Seattle libraries in the last few weeks. #eclipse2017 — Vernal Coleman (@VernalColeman) August 21, 2017

1000 people at Musem of Flight? More like 3,000 to 4,000 says spokesman. They began arriving at 6. pic.twitter.com/rPPIGcNxoB — Erik Lacitis (@ErikLacitis) August 21, 2017

Kelly Hasenoehrl at Museum of Flight,6:15. "I'm super excited.I can't wait for the darkness to occur." #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/lm5gpcrg2A — Erik Lacitis (@ErikLacitis) August 21, 2017

#Eclipse2017 watchers Nathan Beltran and Cristian Jimenez look to the sky at The Museum of Flight https://t.co/OpB8cufp8y pic.twitter.com/29SnFtFSeQ — Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, more than 300 people are at the Bellevue library, planning to watch the eclipse from an upper floor.

McKenzie Schack of Shoreline and her friend Megan Guedel of Bellevue made it to the front by arriving at 6:30 a.m.

An ice cream dealer, Ben Armlin, set up a cart in the vast library lawn to serve families as the temperatures heat up later this morning. His laptop is playing the Bonnie Tyler tune, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Ice cream man Ben Armlin in Bellevue is ready with a welding hood for #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FHZQWf7Hmq — Michael C. Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) August 21, 2017

Bellevue library will "ration" its 150 #eclipse2017 glasses, one per group. Well over 500 people lining up. — Michael C. Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) August 21, 2017

Update: 8:10 a.m.

As spontaneous eclipse-chasers hit highways, now comes the traffic backups transportation officials have been warning us about.

The Oregonian is reporting an 8-mile jam on southbound Oregon Route 213, which runs north to south between Oregon City and Salem, for instance. Salem in is the solar eclipse’s path of totality.

“Most have found their way to their destination,” the newspaper says. “But many plan to leave immediately after the eclipse, which could cause even worse traffic jams than those seen before the event.”

Goldendale – SB SR97 – Just spoke w/Troopers – Traffic is very HEAVY! Folks heading to OR for the #eclipes2017. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) August 21, 2017

Nathan Boyd is watching the event from Salem.

And for him, the solar eclipse marks more than just a celestial extravaganza — He’ll turn exactly 20 years old when the moon covers the sun around 10:15 a.m.

“It’s a little creepy,” said Boyd’s brother, Alex, 23. “We expect him to start floating in the air or something.”

The brothers and friends Travis Shelley and Lauren Mejia drove up from Los Angeles on Friday, spent the past couple nights in Portland, and left at 4 am to make it to the riverfront park in Salem to enjoy the celestial event.

Meanwhile, across Oregon on the Warm Springs Reservation, University of Washington scientists and tribal members are preparing to study the astronomical event.

Sincere Martin, of the Shoshone Bannock, prepares white sage payload for balloon launch into #Eclipse2017 in Oregon pic.twitter.com/e2pnbVRSmO — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) August 21, 2017

They will use camera-equipped, high-altitude balloons to take images of the eclipse. The balloons are designed to reach altitudes of 100,000 feet and are equipped with GPS tracking so that scientists can retrieve them later.

The balloons will also carry tiny payloads, such as white sage that Sincere Martin and five other youth from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes in Idaho are sending up into the sky.

Martin, 17, says the white sage is used to cleanse minds of negative thoughts. After its exposure to the harsh upper altitudes, she hopes the dried sage will survive in good shape and can be put to use.

Shoshone Bannock white sage paylood is #eclipse2017 bound as a high altitude balloon carries it skyward pic.twitter.com/U2ilKQ13rq — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) August 21, 2017

Here’s another eclipse event, a viewing party, roughly 100 miles away in Molalla, Ore.:

Fox Park in downtown Mollala. Several hundred people. Tow truck driver said all the roads are bad getting into town. pic.twitter.com/C1mdZbDbxC — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) August 21, 2017

Mike Moore and son Dustin with cameras fitted with several solar filters. Mike is viewing his fourth solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/kenxsAYSLH — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) August 21, 2017

Wesley and Charlotte Pham and family from West Linn, Or. Wesley, 77, said he thinks it will be his last eclipse. pic.twitter.com/7kZrzrJnLZ — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) August 21, 2017

Update: 7:25 a.m.

Whether you can expect unobstructed views and clear skies for the solar eclipse depends on your location.

Patches of fog and low clouds are lingering over some valleys and waterways in Western Washington.

Meanwhile, skies are mostly clear in the Seattle area.

Here are views from the Space Needle:

Meteorologists expect the cloudy skies in some areas to gradually clear over the next couple hours.

“It’s difficult to say if it will entirely clear out in any given spot,” National Weather Service meteorologist Doug McDonnal said. “If I were in Everett, I probably wouldn’t count on the clouds going away. … I would probably go to a clearer area.”

The 515 AM forecast cloud cover update for 10 AM this morning Eclipse peaking. Low clouds/fog some areas will be dissipating #wawx pic.twitter.com/6BtnaDWimh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 21, 2017

Update: 6:40 a.m.

Some reporters are luckier than others. Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates will be chasing the eclipse story from the air.

If you’re not already there, you’re too late.

The roadways do look tempting, however. Traffic appears to be running smoothly in most areas. At 6:15 a.m., Google Maps estimated a trip from downtown Seattle to Salem, Ore., would take just 3 hours and 40 minutes.

In the Seattle area, the Washington Department of Transportation was reporting few serious traffic problems, though some slowdowns were developing on southbound I- 405 near Tukwila and northbound I-405 near Highway 522 in the Bothell area. Northbound I-5 was also slow near Highway 516 in Kent.

Eclipse watchers started flocking to central Oregon by the thousands last week.

We’ll document the phenomenon with interviews, observations and images from across the Northwest.

Reporter Hal Bernton (@hbernton) is stationed in Warm Springs, Ore., about 60 miles north of Bend. He’s with University of Washington scientists and tribal members studying the astronomical event.

Photographer Greg Gilbert is roughly 15 miles away in Madras.

Soon, reporter Vernal Coleman (@VernalColeman) will be at a viewing party at Seattle’s South Park Community Center, while Erik Lacitis (@ErikLacitis) and photographer Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) will be roughly 2 miles away at The Museum of Flight‘s outside event.

Several community centers and libraries across the city — where about 92 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon — are hosting outdoor and live-stream viewing parties.

On the Eastside, reporter Mike Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) will be on top of a Bellevue library parking garage for a party.

Dominic Gates (@dominicgates) and photographer Dean Rutz (@deanrutz) will chase the eclipse from the clouds. They’ll be on Alaska Airlines’ special charter flight, which will take off at 7:30 a.m. from Portland.

The partial eclipse across Washington will range from about 87 percent coverage in Blaine, Whatcom County, to more than 99 percent in Camas, Clark County.

In Seattle, fans can expect unobstructed views and clear skies, the forecast shows.

Here is an interactive map (for desktop computers) that shows what the eclipse will look like by location.

But no matter where you are, use protective eyewear if you’re planning to stare directly at the eclipse.

Dr. Tony Huynh, an ophthalmologist, urges people to use glasses labeled ISO 12312-2, which are strong enough to filter the sun’s rays.

If you don’t have a pair, try these ways to view the eclipse without looking directly.

Also, NASA has tips on taking pictures, and this diagram helps explains how the moon — which is smaller but much closer to earth — is able to fully eclipse the sun.