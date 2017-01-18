A power outage in Ballard, Fremont and Queen Anne knocked out power for 22,000 utility customers. Here's what happened.

What caused Monday’s power outage in Seattle?

The “terminator” is to blame, said Sephir Hamilton, Seattle City Light’s engineering and technology innovation officer.

Hamilton said in a video posted to City Light’s twitter account that a “cable terminator,” which transfers power from underground wires to above-ground wires, failed and knocked out power Monday to 22,000 utility customers in Ballard, Fremont and Queen Anne.

He said the failed equipment was installed three months ago and the utility is doing a “full analysis … so we can make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

It was the same piece of equipment that failed earlier this month that knocked out power at the University of Washington — though that device was much older, he said.

Listen to Hamilton describe the outages here: