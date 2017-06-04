Tensions are high in Portland as the city prepares for a “Free Speech” rally in the wake of the stabbing deaths of two men trying to protect a pair of girls from hate speech on a public train

PORTLAND — An alt-right “Free Speech” rally is scheduled to unfold Sunday in a city reeling from the May 26 stabbing deaths of two men who sought to help a pair of teenage girls — one wearing a hijab — who had been the targeted with hate speech on a transit train.

The rally was preceded by days of bluster and smack talk on social media between some planning to attend and support the rally, and militant left-wing activists who vowed to defend the streets and “shut down fascism.”

And it comes on a weekend when grieving relatives of the transit-train victims have been attending memorial services.

Through winter and spring, militant Trump supporters from the alt-right, and black-clad anti-fascists known as “Antifa” have clashed in West Coast and other U.S. cities.

On Jan. 20 in Seattle, a shooting outside University of Washington’s Kane Hall where alt-right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulus was scheduled to speak, left Josh Duke, an anti-fascist demonstrator, in critical condition after he was shot. A couple who was attending the speech, both Trump supporters there to attend the speech, have been charged with assault.

A heavy police presence is expected in Portland on Sunday.

The Sunday rally was scheduled before the stabbings occurred by Joey Gibson, the Vancouver, Wa.-based founder of Patriot Pride, a Trump supporter who also organized a small May Day rally of Trump supporters in Seattle marched down the streets chanting “USA, USA.” There was no violence, and the two groups ended up sharing a”peace joint” in Westlake Plaza.

Gibson said that participants are prohibited by law from carrying firearms into the federal plaza where the rally is scheduled. In a Facebook video message to his supporters said, ‘‘I don’t think there is going to be any violence because the police are so well prepared for this.”

In response to an inquiry from The Seattle Times, Gibson described himself in an text message as a “conservative/libertarian”

An earlier free speech event organized in Portland by Gibson on April 29 attracted Jeremy Christian, the 35 year-old man accused of the May 26 stabbings on the transit train.

In online postings, Christian expressed a wide range of ugly sentiments, include support for white supremacy. His actions were so extreme at the April rally — giving Nazi salutes and spouting racist statements — that he was asked to leave.

“He came, and was causing problems for everyone and we eventually kicked him out,” Gibson said.

Less than a month later, Christian was on a MAX transit train where video evidence cited in court documents indicate he launched a hate-filled verbal barrage at the two teenage girls.

These passengers stepped forward to help the girls, and Christian is alleged to have attacked them with a knife.

Two of the men, Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, were fatally injured, while a third man, Micah Fletcher, 21, suffered a severe neck wound. Christian is now in custody and facing charges of murder and assault. He yelled out more invectives, including “Death to Antifa” in a court appearance last week.

The stabbings prompted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to call for the cancellation of the free speech rally out of concerns for public safety, but to no avail.

Wheeler met last week met with Gibson but the two remain at odds and Gibson has accused the mayor of undermining his First Amendment rights.

Through the week, as the Portland stabbing deaths claimed national attention, Gibson has been active on social media, and in radio and television interviews, denouncing Wheeler and promoting the rally.

To boost the Portland event, Bishop has reached out to other high-profile figures in the alt-right movement, including Kyle Chapman, who gained a lot of notice when online videos were posted that showed him wielding a stick against a left-wing protesters in Berkeley.

Meantime, the anti-fascist organizers have used the Portland deaths to mobilize opposition to the rally.

Their anti-fascist’s event called the “No Nazis on our Streets Rally,’ is set for a square near the site of the free speech rally

But many who want to take a stand against the free speech rally are uneasy with joining in a protest held by anti-fascist groups.

Social justice, religious and other community groups called for a third rally “in solidarity with immigrant and Muslim communities who are under attach and in honor of the heroic victims” and against hate speech.

Meanwhile, a group called “Portland Labor against Fascists” have organized a fourth rally.