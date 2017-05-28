Trying to get a permit to climb the Northwest’s most popular volcano can be a bit like a ‘Black Friday’ rush; this year’s permits are already sold out

VANCOUVER (AP) — The sun has finally arrived in the Pacific Northwest and permits to climb Mount St. Helens have already sold out.

The Columbian reports that permits to climb to the volcano’s 8,363-foot summit are sold out until at least Sept. 27, as are the first two weekends in October — the final month of the season.

The U.S. Forest Service, which oversees the volcano, releases a set number of permits per year. Those are sold by the Mount St. Helens Institute through an online vendor.

Ray Yurkewycz, the institute’s executive director, said that in the last few years about 10,000 the season’s 39,000 permits are sold on the first day they’re available, with the majority of those sales completed in the first 45 minutes.

“People are just poised and waiting to click the link,” he said. “It’s like a mad rush at a department store on Black Friday.”

A limit of 500 permits per day are available between April 1 and May 14, when the landscape is protected by snowpack. The number drops to 100 per day from May 15 to Oct. 31.

Permits go on sale online the first Monday of February for the May 1 to Oct. 31 climbing season.

In 2011, about 13,800 climbing permits were sold. Last year, the total was just over 20,000.

The online permitting system began in 2006, about a year and a half after the volcano most recently erupted.