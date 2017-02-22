“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says the segment tapped into one of his greatest worries as a parent, namely, “Am I worrying enough?”

No reporter wants to become the story, especially when becoming the story means being mocked on national television.

Q13 Fox News Seattle reporter John Hopperstad came in for a drubbing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for a news segment he presented earlier this month on emojis.

Hopperstad warned parents that their teenagers could be using emojis as a secret language for bullying and to subvert parental rules.

Hopperstad ran down a few alarming possibilities, including a fox emoji that he said could be secret code for letting someone know you want to sneak out of the house, or the more sinister emoji combination of a skull, an arrow and a flame that he said could mean “I hope you die in a fire.”

Colbert said the segment tapped into one of his greatest worries as a parent, namely, “Am I worrying enough?”

Colbert got big laughs just by showing some of the original segment, which included a “cyber expert” reminding parents to be hip to what’s going on in their kids’ world, also known as a smartphone.

When Hopperstad said that an emoji consisting of two eyeballs could mean “send me naked pictures of you,” Colbert lowered the boom: “It could also mean, ‘I want to see you,’ or ‘I want you to come over to my house,’ or ‘I think this entire story is bull**t.’ ”