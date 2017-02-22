“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says the segment tapped into one of his greatest worries as a parent, namely, “Am I worrying enough?”

Susan Kelleher
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

No reporter wants to become the story, especially when becoming the story means being mocked on national television.

Q13 Fox News Seattle reporter John Hopperstad came in for a drubbing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for a news segment he presented earlier this month on emojis.

Hopperstad warned parents that their teenagers could be using emojis as a secret language for bullying and to subvert parental rules.

Hopperstad ran down a few alarming possibilities, including a fox emoji that he said could be secret code for letting someone know you want to sneak out of the house, or the more sinister emoji combination of a skull, an arrow and a flame that he said could mean “I hope you die in a fire.”

Colbert said the segment tapped into one of his greatest worries as a parent, namely, “Am I worrying enough?”

Colbert got big laughs just by showing some of the original segment, which included a “cyber expert” reminding parents to be hip to what’s going on in their kids’ world, also known as a smartphone.

When Hopperstad said that an emoji consisting of two eyeballs could mean “send me naked pictures of you,” Colbert lowered the boom: “It could also mean, ‘I want to see you,’ or ‘I want you to come over to my house,’ or ‘I think this entire story is bull**t.’ ”

