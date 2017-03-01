Monday’s crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

BELLINGHAM — Authorities say a small plane crash during Monday’s snowstorm shut down the Bellingham International Airport for nearly 24 hours.

The Bellingham Herald reports that no details about the cause of Monday’s crash have been released, but authorities have revealed what happened after the small plane skidded to a halt.

The pilot of the six-seat, single-engine turboprop plane suffered minor injuries when the aircraft veered from the runway during a snowstorm. The plane spilled debris and fuel across hundreds of feet of airfield and tarmac before stopping, though the plane remained mostly intact.

The plane is registered to an address in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The crash will be investigated by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.