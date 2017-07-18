This is the second person to fall into a crevasse while descending the mountain this summer.

Mount Rainier National Park search-and-rescue crews found a male skier Sunday, who showed no signs of life when discovered, a park release said.

A 911 call to search-and-rescue teams reported that Michael Naiman, 42, of Seattle, had fallen into a crevasse on Emmons Glacier near 12,800-feet of elevation. He was climbing in a party of three men who were descending Mount Rainier when he skied into the crevasse.

The park deployed six climbing rangers to the mountain’s summit via helicopter, who then climbed to the site of the accident and descended about 150 feet into the crevasse. They found the skier with “traumatic injuries” and he was unresponsive.

The rescuers raised Naiman to the surface of the glacier where he could be transported by helicopter to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rangers descended with the two other climbers to Camp Schurman, where they stayed overnight. The pair successfully made it back to their cars at the White River campsite about 1 p.m. Monday.

“They were exhausted,” park spokesperson Fawn Bauer said.

In May, another group of three skiers was descending Mount Rainier when one fell into a 100-foot crevasse at about 12,300-feet of elevation. A 24-year old woman was successfully rescued by search-and-rescue teams, while the rest of the party descended the mountain with rangers.

Bauer said July and August are more dangerous times to climb because after months of snow, ice starts to thaw.

“This is the time of year where its pretty darn dynamic up there,” she said. “Where you may be able to ski last week, might not be as secure this week.”