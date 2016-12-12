Another man skiing with the victim saw him fall and summoned help.

A man skiing at the Alpental ski area near Snoqualmie Pass died Sunday after falling into a tree well.

Another man skiing with the victim saw him fall into the tree well just after 2 p.m. and summoned other skiers to help pull him out, according to Sgt. Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

CPR was initiated quickly, and Ski Patrol members arrived within minutes to continue resuscitation efforts, according to West.

Ski Patrol transported the man to paramedics, but he was pronounced dead.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

“It’s tragic, horrible, a tough situation for everyone,” said Guy Lawrence, spokesman for the Summit at Snoqualmie.

He estimated the skier was in his mid-40s.

“We are just thinking of the man and his family.”

The skier’s name was not released, pending notification of family.