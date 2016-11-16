Jason and Melissa McAlister and two of their children, ages 8 months and 2 years, appear to have left Tuesday while their older two children were at school, authorities said.

MONTESANO, Grays Harbor County — Sheriff’s deputies in Grays Harbor and Mason Counties spent Wednesday driving remote logging roads as they searched for a missing couple and two of their four children.

Jason and Melissa McAlister and two of their children, ages 8 months and 2 years, appear to have left Tuesday while their older two children were at school, said Steve Shumate, chief criminal deputy with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

“We just don’t know where they could have gone,” Shumate said. “Hopefully they’ve just broken down somewhere.” The McAlisters were believed to be in a gold 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van.

The family’s home is in a rural area about 20 miles north of Montesano. They were reported missing Tuesday evening after no one showed up to meet the school bus bringing the older children, ages 5 and 7, home, Shumate said.

The driver took the children back to the Montesano school bus garage and school officials called an emergency contact for the children, who picked them up and drove them home, where there was no sign of the rest of the family.

The family’s landlord, who also lives at the property, told authorities he had spoken with Jason McAlister, 33, before leaving the house at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Shumate said. McAlister reportedly told him the family planned to do some chores, then maybe go out for a drive and come back by 3 p.m.

At the time of the conversation, Melissa McAlister, 27, was still in bed, Shumate said.

The sheriff’s office had not been able to find an aircraft to use in the search as of Wednesday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol would have one available Thursday, he said, and the office was waiting to hear back on a request placed with the military.

Deputies had already checked areas the landlord said the family liked to frequent, including near Humptulips and the “high steel bridge” in Mason County, a span that crosses 375 feet above the south fork of the Skokomish River.

Jason McAlister worked as a ranch hand on the property, while Melissa McAlister works at a Wal-Mart store in Aberdeen.