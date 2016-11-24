The protest begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Westlake Park, while the tree lighting and the lighting of the Macy’s star are to begin around 5 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Seattle on Friday, a demonstration likely to coincide with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street.

Organizers are calling for people to forgo shopping to instead protest racial and social injustice and police shootings of people of color, according to a Facebook page that states “#BlackLives Matter, Not Black Friday.”

The protest begins at 1 p.m. at Westlake Park and is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. The tree lighting and the lighting of the star on the Macy’s building, followed by a fireworks show if weather permits, are to begin around 5 p.m.

Seattle police will have a large presence as people pour into downtown.