Storyteller Eva Abram spoke of family, community and generosity as Northwest African American Museum celebrated Kwanzaa, which is officially observed from Dec. 26 to Jan 1.

Storyteller Eva Abram didn’t grow up celebrating Kwanzaa, the wintertime, Pan-African holiday that turns 50 this year.

Her hometown in Louisiana — about 35 miles north of New Orleans, where she says her mom’s parents and her dad’s parents “lived within spitting distance” — was more of a Christmas kind of community, where people went from house to house in late December, cooking and eating and “giving each other good wishes.”

But Abram, who has become a familiar figure at Kwanzaa-related events in the Northwest, said the two holidays share a similar spirit, with formal (and informal) community get-togethers focused on family, community and generosity.

This year, Abram told stories at Northwest African American Museum’s Kwanzaa celebration. (Officially, Kwanzaa is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan 1.) She told her version of “Pulling Up a Sweet Potato,” about a young woman who plants a sweet potato, finds it’s too big to pull out at harvest time and enlists a barnyard of creatures to unearth it. The group succeeds only when a mouse (who they initially doubt can help) lends a few extra ounces of muscle to the project.

Those few ounces do the trick, Abram said, and everyone ends up with a few bites of sweet-potato pie: “That’s ‘umoja,’ the word for unity, one of the principles of Kwanzaa. It’s about working together.”

Abram told another, more personal, umoja-themed story this year. When she was a kid in that small Louisiana town, she and her cousin got into a fight. “Just to bring in a little African-American culture,” she said, “when things get rough sometimes you talk about each other’s mothers.”

Neither of the mothers were around to hear the insults. “Unfortunately,” Abram said, “my grandmother heard. My mama’s mama. ‘Come here!’ she said. That was a voice in a tone you do not want to hear.”

In a ritual familiar to many kids who grew up in small towns, Abram’s grandmother told them both to go across the road, into the woods, and bring back a switch for their punishment. “All of a sudden,” Abram said, she and her cousin “got along really well — we stayed in those woods, hoping she’d forget us.”

Grandma didn’t forget.

When the cousins got back, their grandmother held up their switch and broke it in half. “Our grandmama had a whole pile of switches she kept by her rocking chair that she’d used before,” Abram said. “We always wondered why.”

The cousins were about to find out. “With her big, gnarly grandma hands,” Abram said, Grandma picked up two bundles of switches and asked the cousins if they could each break a bundle.

“Of course we couldn’t!” Abram said. “She said: ‘You see? You stand alone, it’s easy to break you. But together — you and your cousin and your mama and your uncles and everyone — there is strength. In unity, there is strength.’ That’s umoja, too.”

Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) has held public Kwanzaa celebrations for only the past two years, Abram said, and this year’s attendance was not as robust as she’d hoped.

But she has a hunch that interest in Kwanzaa will grow. “I first became aware of it 20 years ago,” Abram said, long after she’d left Louisiana. “But slowly, slowly,” she’s noticing more people — and institutions like NAAM — that are shining a brighter light on the holiday.

“You don’t have to be African American to celebrate Kwanzaa,” she said. For the 2017 celebration at NAAM, Abram said, “I hope everybody will come.”