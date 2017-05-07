The Seattle man fell near the summit of Mount Hood.

A 32-year-old Seattle man died after falling hundreds of feet Sunday morning on a steep climbing face of the Oregon’s Mount Hood, according to The Oregonian. He was reportedly 650 feet from the summit in the so-called “Hogsback” area.

Deputies from the Clackamas County search and rescue team responded, along with members of the volunteer organizations Mount Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue.

A helicopter from the Oregon Air National Guard flew the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity had not been released Sunday night.

No other details were available Sunday night, according Deputy Hayden Sanders of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.