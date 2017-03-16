The man was last seen skiing at Mount Hood Meadows on March 7 in the middle of a snowstorm.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Search teams have recovered the body of a skier who was reported missing on Mount Hood eight days ago.

Sgt. Pete Hughes of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it appears 57-year-old Steve Leavitt hit a tree while skiing and died on impact.

His body was then covered by snow and was discovered late Wednesday.

The Subaru dealership sales manager from The Dalles was last seen skiing at Mount Hood Meadows on March 7 in the middle of a snowstorm.

His family reported him missing that day but bad weather and the risk of an avalanche hampered search efforts.

His body was brought off the mountain Thursday.