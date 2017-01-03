A new report recommends that $181 million be spent on interim cleanup and maintenance of the plant.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Radioactive contamination is spreading inside a deteriorating processing plant on the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The Tri-City Herald reports the facility is known as REDOX and hasn’t been used since the 1960s.
A new report recommends that $181 million be spent on interim cleanup and maintenance of the plant. REDOX is not scheduled to be demolished until about 2032, or possibly later.
The report says doing some work on the building soon could reduce the threat of contamination spreading outside the building, including by animals, a break in a utility pipe or a fire.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
REDOX was used from 1952-1967 to process about 24,000 tons of irradiated uranium fuel rods to remove plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. It is highly contaminated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.