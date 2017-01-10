The 52-year-old woman was evicted from a low-income complex for seniors and people with disabilities three months ago.
PORTLAND — A Portland woman died of hypothermia three months after being evicted from the low-income apartment where she had lived for 10 years.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 52-year-old Karen Lee Batts died alone in a Portland parking garage during a stretch of below-freezing temperatures in early January.
Batts was evicted from Oak Apartments, a low-income complex for seniors and people with disabilities, after apparently deteriorating behavior. Northwest Housing Alternatives executive director and building co-owner Martha McLennan says Batts had been a “great tenant,” but neighbors began to complain about her about six months before the eviction.
McLennan says a staff coordinator received notices that Batts was damaging property, threatening neighbors and acting erratically — unusual behavior for her.
