Investigators have determined the fire was a “tragic accident” that may have been caused by an electrical issue.
OAK HARBOR — Authorities have identified the mother and two young children who died in a house fire in Oak Harbor on Sunday.
Island County Detective Ed Wallace said at a news conference Thursday that 25-year-old Laura White and her two children, 5-year-old Ivylynn and 3-year-old Imriel died as a result of the fire.
Wallace says investigators have determined the fire was a “tragic accident” that may have been caused by an electrical issue.
Authorities say Laura White’s body was found outside the home. Investigators believe she was trying to get help for the two children who were found inside.
Laura White’s husband, Alex White, was not home at the time of the fire but arrived as crews were putting the fire out. Authorities say he has been cooperating with the investigation.
