The 7-year-old boy has more than 70 stitches on his face, staples in his head and wounds on his body.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mount Vernon police are searching for three pit bulls that attacked a Sedro-Woolley first grader.
KOMO-TV reports that the 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized since last week’s attack inside his baby-sitter’s Mount Vernon home.
The boy’s father, Carlos Chavez, says it’s urgent that they find the dogs and get them off the street. He says the dogs were within an inch of taking the boy’s life.
Reilly has more than 70 stitches on his face, staples in his head and wounds on his body. He is receiving care at Seattle Children’s.
Police say they’re investigating but have not found the three dogs.
Chavez says his family is fond of pit bulls, but he wants to make sure the dogs don’t hurt anyone else.
