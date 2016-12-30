A search is under way for a private airplane that went missing Thursday near the Dabob Bay area of Hood Canal, authorities said.
A search is under way for a private airplane that went missing Thursday near Hood Canal, Washington State Department of Transportation officials said.
The plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field at 6 p.m. en route to Port Angeles, and its pilot fell out of contact with air traffic control officials about 44 minutes later while traveling near Dabob Bay, the department said.
State officials declined to release the name of the pilot, or say how many occupants the plane was carrying at the time of its disappearance.
The size of the plane was unclear.
Authorities in Jefferson County began a search of the area Thursday night, which was later called off due to poor visibility. The ground search resumed at daybreak Friday morning, and authorities are also working to track the airplane’s emergency locator signal, the department said.
