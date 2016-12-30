The search began Thursday night after the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers with four people on board, authorities said.

Four people were killed when a single-engine Cessna crashed near Hood Canal in Jefferson County, officials said.

Crews were searching for wreckage after the plane went missing Thursday, Washington State Department of Transportation officials said.

Using radar data and the plane’s emergency locator transmitter, search crews found the wrecked aircraft in a heavily wooded ravine near Dabob Bay around 8 a.m. Friday, the department said.

The wreckage is spread over a small area near the intersection of Coyle Road and Toandos Road, said Jefferson County Undersheriff Joe Nole.

There were no survivors, and identities of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.

The plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field at 6 p.m. en route to Port Angeles, and its pilot fell out of contact with air traffic control officials about 44 minutes later while traveling near Dabob Bay, the department said.

Authorities in Jefferson County began a search of the area Thursday night, which was later called off due to poor visibility. The ground search resumed at daybreak Friday morning, the department said.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will arrive on scene Saturday morning to examine the aircraft, authorities said.