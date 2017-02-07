The deputy was awake and talking to emergency responders when he was taken to a hospital.
PARKLAND, Pierce County. — Authorities say a Pierce County deputy was seriously injured in a head-on collision south of Tacoma in Parkland.
The News Tribune reports the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when someone in a pickup crossed double yellow lines to pass another vehicle near 1600 Tule Lake Road South.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ed Troyer says the truck was driving around a corner in an icy area when it hit the deputy’s patrol car and traveled up and over the hood of the car.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters pulled the deputy from the car after cutting off its roof.
The deputy was awake and talking to emergency responders. Troyer says the deputy’s injuries were severe.
Authorities say the injured man is 34 and has been a patrol deputy since August.
