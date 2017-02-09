The Asian elephant made headlines in 1962 when he became the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in 44 years.

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo says the Packy the elephant has died at 54 years old.

The Asian elephant made headlines in April 1962 when he became the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in 44 years. At nearly 55, he was the oldest male of his species in North America.

Zoo spokeswoman Hova Najarian says Packy was euthanized Thursday morning, and a memorial event is in the works.