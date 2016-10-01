To mark the anniversary of one of the deadliest shootings in Oregon, a moment of silence fell Friday over the campus of a community college near Roseburg where the shooting occurred.

ROSEBURG, Ore. — To mark the anniversary of one of the deadliest shootings in Oregon, a moment of silence fell Friday over the campus of a community college near Roseburg where the shooting occurred.

Saturday marks one year after Chris Harper Mercer killed nine people and injured nine others at Umpqua Community College before dying in a shootout with police Oct. 1, The Register-Guard reported. To mark the somber occasion the campus held a moment of silence on campus at 10:38 a.m. Friday, the same time of the shooting but one day early.

“We’re really doing a fairly low-key, solemn” remembrance, said college spokeswoman Anne-Marie Levis. “Campus is still open, it’s still a day of classes, so we’ll be solemn and remember but not have a big thing that day.”

Sen. Ron Wyden announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that he and fellow Democrat and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley would be in Roseburg for the anniversary.

“This anniversary is going to be a painful reminder of an extraordinarily difficult day,” Wyden said. “We’re so proud of that community we call it ‘UCC Strong,’ and yet, we want to remember those individuals whose lives were ripped away that day and all in the community who’ve been suffering.”

Some of the survivors aren’t planning to go, including Lacey Scroggins, an 18-year-old freshman student back on Oct. 1, 2015.

It’s been a mentally tough 12 months for the young woman who saw up close the death and destruction caused by the shooter.

Just like a year ago when she opted not to talk about the tragedy to the media, but was OK with her father, Randy Scroggins, speaking on her behalf, she again had her father give an update this week on her recovery.

“She’s making immense progress,” Randy Scroggins, who is pastor of the New Beginnings church in Roseburg, told The News-Review.

“Less things are triggering that day for her. She is able to look more toward the future to see how bright it can be and will be. I think she is making tremendous progress, but as a dad, I just wish it was a little faster.”

Lacey returned home Friday for a short visit for a couple of reasons. Her sister, Amanda Field, had a baby Thursday who she was anxious to meet and Lacey wanted to be with her family during this time a year after the shooting. She is not planning to attend any of the UCC-related events because of what they’ll trigger from a year ago.

On the UCC campus, the school is working to move forward. Snyder Hall, the building where the shooting took place, is set to be demolished in mid-October and rebuilt for the next fall.

Levis said the new building will likely include an internal reflection garden but there are no official memorials yet on the campus.