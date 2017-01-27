Closed to cars since the Elwha took out the Olympic Hot Springs Road in November 2015, a new bridge reopens the valley to visitors by car once again.

The Elwha Valley is accessible to visitors by car again, with the opening Thursday of the Olympic Hot Springs Road for the first time since the Elwha River took out the road in November 2015.

About 90 feet of roadway was washed out by the river after heavy rains.

Olympic National Park crews have installed a temporary bridge intended to remain in place for five to seven years. Meanwhile, a long-term plan has to be made as to where the road and bridge should be relocated, now that the river is free to roam its flood plain.

The river also took out the Elwha Campground and Altair campgrounds. Relocating those is also part of a longer initiative to reconfigure the park and visitor amenities around the wild ways of a free-flowing river.

Two dams on the river were taken down beginning in September, 2011 in the largest dam-removal project anywhere. Dam removal was completed in August 2014.

Visitors now can drive as far as the former Glines Canyon Dam overlook and former Altair Campground. However, snow, ice and downed trees are currently blocking access by car to popular Whiskey Bend Road hiking trails.

During winter months, visitors are encouraged to check weather forecasts and road conditions before visiting. Current road condition information is available at 360-565-3131.