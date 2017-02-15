The Seattle Fire Department responded to a mudslide at Southwest Holden Street and Highland Park Way Southwest.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a mudslide Wednesday morning at Southwest Holden Street and Highland Park Way Southwest.

The Fire Department said in a tweet that no people or cars were involved in the slide.

Highland Park Way is closed at the slide, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Highland Park Way is closed at the slide, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, warning of heavy rainfall through Thursday that will lead to an increased threat of landslides in Western Washington.

Rainfall of 4-5 inches last week has increased soil moisture across the region, the weather service said. Another 1-2 inches of rain is expected through Thursday in the lowlands.

