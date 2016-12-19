Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire that killed a 25-year-old woman, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.

OAK HARBOR — A mother and two young children died in a house fire in Oak Harbor on Sunday, the Island County Sheriff’s Office says.

Detective Ed Wallace said Monday that investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire that killed a 25-year-old woman, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. He did not immediately release other details.

Firefighters responded to the call around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.