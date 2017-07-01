Authorities did not say whether the body is that of the 49-year-old man who disappeared after falling into the river June 17 near Index.

A man’s body was found floating in the Skykomish River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sultan Police Department.

Snohomish County search-and-rescue crews recovered the body of the man after being dispatched to the 49100 block of Highway 2 around 11:40 a.m.

An investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Officer is underway.

The missing man was walking along a roadway near Sunset Falls when he fell into the river and disappeared, authorities said. Rescue crews searched for several hours using sonar and underwater camera equipment before their efforts weresuspended.

The man was one of two people missing this month after slipping into the river. A 25-year-old Texas woman disappeared Tuesdaynear the same location.