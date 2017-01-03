The fire began overnight at a home on Roosevelt Road, officials said.

An elderly man was killed Tuesday in an overnight house fire in Snohomish, according to a Snohomish County Fire District 7 news release.

The fire began at a home in the 16000 block of Roosevelt Road, the department said. Amid heavy smoke, firefighters located an unresponsive man in his 90s inside the home, the department said.

Firefighters removed the man from the home, but were unable to revive him, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The victim’s wife escaped the fire with no injuries.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to search the home before firefighters arrived was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

By 6 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire, according to a department tweet.

An investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office into the cause of the fire is under way.