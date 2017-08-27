Woman injured when Hood to Coast runner steals truck and drove it through a field where she was resting from the race

BIRKENFELD, Ore. (AP) — A runner participating in the Hood to Coast relay has been accused of stealing a truck and driving through a field where other runners were resting, injuring a woman, and fleeing the scene.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported hat David Jon Blackmon of Bend, Ore., was later taken into custody.

He faces assault, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and DUI charges.

Witnesses said a man took a pickup belonging to a portable restroom company at about 2 a.m. Saturday at an exchange point near Birkenfeld.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the man drove the truck into the field and ran over runner Cynthia Gillespie of Canby.

The driver fled and the Oregon State Police found Blackmon in the woods nearby.