Sky watchers were hoping for a luminescent lunar treat, but clouds hampered Seattle's supermoon view.
Our world’s getting darker by the day.
No, we’re not talking about politics, or protests; though our country’s disconnect does have things looking grim.
We’re losing about a minute of daylight on either side of ever-shortening days. For sun lovers, the winter solstice can’t come soon enough.
So, it was welcome news that we’d have the brightest moon in nearly 69 years on display Sunday night and Monday morning.
If only.
That feeling when you want to see the #Supermoon but you live in Seattle so pic.twitter.com/GlicRqMzTc
— Jonathon Colman(@jcolman) November 14, 2016
“WOW, great supermoon!” Said no one in #Seattle ever
— Mary Amstrup (@maryamstrup) November 14, 2016
When there’s a super rare supermoon and you live in the rainy state..#supermoon #Seattle
— Desirae Underwood (@desunderwood92) November 14, 2016
When u wanna see the supermoon but u live in Seattle.
— Liz Hollabackatcha (@lizholiway) November 14, 2016
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.