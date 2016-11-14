Sky watchers were hoping for a luminescent lunar treat, but clouds hampered Seattle's supermoon view.

Our world’s getting darker by the day.

No, we’re not talking about politics, or protests; though our country’s disconnect does have things looking grim.

We’re losing about a minute of daylight on either side of ever-shortening days. For sun lovers, the winter solstice can’t come soon enough.

So, it was welcome news that we’d have the brightest moon in nearly 69 years on display Sunday night and Monday morning.

If only.

Seeing some post-frontal clearing in San Juans, Strait, and coast. Should be perfect for some #supermoon photos. Seattle not so lucky. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 14, 2016

Stunning shot of the #supermoon over Seattle tonight. pic.twitter.com/DDlDzelBX6 — Eric Osborne (@UrkMcGurk) November 14, 2016

So sad I couldn't see the #supermoon last night. Stupid Seattle rain — Brie Sassenach (@mean_ppl_suck) November 14, 2016

That feeling when you want to see the #Supermoon but you live in Seattle so pic.twitter.com/GlicRqMzTc — Jonathon Colman(@jcolman) November 14, 2016

“WOW, great supermoon!” Said no one in #Seattle ever — Mary Amstrup (@maryamstrup) November 14, 2016

Thank you, Seattle, for capping off a terrible week by being too cloudy for me to see the Supermoon. — BobbyMueller (@bballonthebrain) November 14, 2016

When there’s a super rare supermoon and you live in the rainy state..#supermoon #Seattle — Desirae Underwood (@desunderwood92) November 14, 2016

When u wanna see the supermoon but u live in Seattle. — Liz Hollabackatcha (@lizholiway) November 14, 2016