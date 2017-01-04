People who live at the duplex say they evacuated their home after their smoke alarms woke them up.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — More than a half-dozen people are out of a home after a large fire at a Snohomish County duplex.
Fire crews responded to a home near Three Lakes Road after 2 a.m. Wednesday. People who live at the duplex say they evacuated their home after their smoke alarms woke them up.
One victim told fire crews that he had to evacuate his family through his garage.
Seven people, including children, were evacuated from the duplex. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say they aren’t sure what sparked the fire. Authorities are investigating.
