SNOHOMISH — Seven people are out of a home after a large fire at a Snohomish County duplex early Wednesday.
Fire crews responded to a home near Three Lakes Road after 2 a.m. Wednesday. People who live at the duplex say they evacuated after their smoke alarms woke them up.
One man told fire crews he had to evacuate his family through his garage.
Seven people, including children, fled the duplex. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say they aren’t sure what sparked the fire. Authorities are investigating.
