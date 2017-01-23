A confrontation between anarchists and socialists and supporters of Donald Trump escalated into chaotic violence on Friday night. This is what we know so far.

Raucous protests throughout Inauguration Day in Seattle peaked Friday night when a man was shot outside of a speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington.

About 9 a.m. Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, which kicked off mostly peaceful protests, marches and pro-immigrant workshops during the day.

Here’s a timeline of how the day unfolded:

10 a.m.

One of the first gatherings began at the UW’s Odegaard Library where protesters rallied then split into workshops to learn about organizing in the Trump era. Sanctuary campuses, civil disobedience and challenging UW investments were among the topics.

The gathering did not please everyone. One student was filmed in a viral video asking them to quiet down. It was a library after all.

12 p.m.

About noon, students from across the region, including Seattle Public Schools, began to walk out of classrooms in support of Black Lives Matter, refugees and women’s rights and equality. They gathered at Seattle Central College.

“To me, this is history in the making,” Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant said. “In every year of social movements, it’s been young people leading the way.”

Kaley Sheehan, 16, a Garfield High student, said she was missing her favorite class, Algebra 2, for the protest.

“It’s important to have peaceful protests,” she said.

She said she was worried about Trump, disgusted by sexual-assault allegations and concerned about health care.

“My dad has been telling me it’s fine,” she said, referring to Trump in the presidency. “And that’s annoying me.”

12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city of Seattle sponsored workshops at the Seattle Center for immigrants who want to become citizens or need legal help.

Mayor Ed Murray said Trump’s inaugural address was “stunningly shocking” and “dark” and “divisive.”

“It concerned me,” he said. “It concerned me for jobs, like at Boeing. It concerned me around immigrants, when he talks about our borders.”

Murray said the workshops for immigrants were about offering a different vision for America than what was offered on the Capitol steps.

“It is really about offering a vision that says we are going to continue to grow, we are going to continue to be open, we are going to welcome immigrants,” he said.

He added: “We are not going to use terms like ‘America first’ — that comes out of our anti-Semitic past, which was in the inaugural address.”

2:30 p.m.

Demonstrators gathered at Judkins Park and prepared to march to Westlake Park Friday afternoon in support of immigrant rights.

As the march got under way, it was joined by the student demonstrators that had gathered at Seattle Central.

5 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters were expected to join the “Resist Trump” rally at Westlake Park Friday night. The Seattle Police Department began suited up in riot gear.

The rally ended shortly before 6:30 p.m. and remained peaceful — although police said they confiscated wooden poles, pipes and homemade shields at the park.

6 p.m.

A confrontation between Trump supporters and anarchist and socialists began to heat up Friday night at the UW ahead of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ sold-out speech at Kane Hall, which seats 700 people.

Chants of “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” were met with chants of support for Trump.

7 p.m.

The doors to the event opened.

UW Spokesman Norm Arkans said a couple hundred ticket holders had gotten into Kane Hall as the situation outside became increasingly volatile.

8:20 p.m.

Yiannopoulos took the stage.

Meanwhile, protesters outside Kane Hall hurled bricks and other items at police officers, according to the Seattle Police Department. They also threw fireworks and paint.

8:30 p.m.

A man was shot among the protesters outside Kane Hall.

News of the shooting began to spread among those in attendance of Yiannopoulos’ speech. The right-wing editor of Breitbart left the stage, saying “Stay in your seats. I’ll be right back.”

Yiannopoulos later returned to stage and said the show would go on. “If we don’t continue, they have won,” he said as the crowd rose and cheered.

But the victim was not a pro-Trump demonstrator there in support of Yiannopoulos. He was a Wobbly, or member of the Industrial Workers of the World, according to a statement issued Sunday by the pro-labor and socialist group.

Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Seattle Fire said.

Alex Franke, a University of Washington student and volunteer medic, was among the first to treat the victim.

“He was just lying there,” Franke said. “There was so much blood, it was hard to tell.”

Video from the scene showed protester medics carry the man away from the main confrontation. They were quickly surrounded by police and he was carted off in the back of a small truck as he was helped by officers.

9:20 p.m.

Yiannopoulos’ speech ended, but police would not allow attendees to leave the hall.

About 20 minutes later, police told attendees to remove pro-Trump hats and other paraphernalia before leaving. They were led out of the hall through an underground parking garage.

A search for the gunman was under way as the shooting victim, 25, underwent surgery at Harborview Medical Center.

1:10 a.m. Saturday

Police said a person of interest in the shooting turned himself in to UW police.

But the man was released after telling investigators he fired in self-defense during a campus protest, according to two law-enforcement officials briefed on the case.

One of the law-enforcement officials said the man who fired the gun claimed he had been assaulted before shooting the other man, whom he believed to be some type of white supremacist. Friends of the victim and the socialist union he was allegedly apart of, however, disputed that characterization.

King County prosecutors said they would not make a decision Monday on potential charges.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the victim remained in serious condition following surgery.

Information from the Seattle Times archive was included in this report.