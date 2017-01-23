In Lincoln City, rising tide partially collapsed a deck, leaving a woman clinging to the edge of an attached hot tub. Another woman was hit by a sneaker wave while walking on the beach.
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Strong waves injured two people at the Oregon Coast over the weekend.
KGW-TV reports that a high-surf advisory was in effect Saturday when firefighters responded to a vacation-rental property in Lincoln City. The rising tide had partially collapsed a deck, leaving a woman clinging to the edge of an attached hot tub.
Firefighters say the woman’s husband pulled her to safety and she was treated for minor injuries.
Firefighters returned a couple hours later after a sneaker wave hit a woman walking on the beach. She suffered a broken ankle.
The injuries came a week after a man and his 3-year-old son died when they were swept away by a sneaker wave at Cape Blanco, farther south.
