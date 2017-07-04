The fire was one of several burning Monday night and Tuesday morning in Central Washington.

SELAH — Firefighters were on the scene of a wildland fire burning early Tuesday morning in the area of Lookout Point on Selah Ridge.

Shortly after midnight Monday, numerous fire rigs were called out to Lookout Point Drive, which overlooks the Naches River and North 40th Avenue, as flames burned below and were being pushed eastward along the hillside.

Most of the fire appeared to be well below the ridge top where a number of homes are located.

The fire was one of several burning Monday night and Tuesday morning in Central Washington, including a 386-acre fire near the Naches-Tieton Grade south of Naches and the far larger Silver Dollar Fire, which had blackened an estimated at 20,000 acres in Benton and east Yakima County.

Fire danger is expected to increase from moderate to high in Yakima County Tuesday.