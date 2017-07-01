Firefighters remained on “mop-up” duty Saturday, authorities said.

The wildfires that threatened three Central Washington counties over the past week are mostly contained, authorities reported Saturday.

Local, state and federal agencies continued work to contain the fires Saturday, and evacuation notices issued for Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties have lifted, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Holly Krake Saturday.

The Sutherland Canyon fire, which has burned through 29,433 acres, is now 74 percent contained, according to Krake.

The Spartan fire burned through about 8,700 acres of Chelan County, and it has been fully contained. Efforts to suppress the fire were turned over to local authorities Saturday morning, she said.

Containment of the Straight Hollow fire remains at 75 percent, she said.

Firefighters were on “mop-up” duty as the threat of high winds continued Saturday afternoon, she said.

Krake said about 400 state, local and federal personnel worked to suppress the fires.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center is posting regular updates at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5282