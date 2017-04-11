Contrary to initial reports, officials say the 10-story building does not appear to be in imminent danger of collapse.

PORTLAND — Portland firefighters evacuated a downtown building after its facade cracked and buckled.

Fire crews and structural engineers arrived shortly before noon Tuesday to examine the 10-story building that houses employees from eBay, FedEx, a fitness center, a daycare and Oregon Health & Science University. Workers reported hearing a bang before being told to evacuate.

Lt. Rich Chatman of the Portland Fire Bureau says it does not appear the building is in danger of collapse.

The building dates to 1951 and the crack is in its lower half.