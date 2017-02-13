An attorney representing the owner of the missing Seattle-based crab boat says it “is a mystery as to what may have happened here.”

The six-member crew of the Seattle-based crab boat F/V Destination had yet to begin their snow-crab harvest when the vessel went missing Saturday morning amid chilly winter temperatures in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska.

Michael Barcott, an attorney representing the owners of the vessel, said that the crew still had all their gear on board, including the steel pots used to trap crab, when something went wrong.

“We can tell you precious little now,” Barcott said Monday morning. “We don’t want to speculate. Right now the Coast Guard is still searching. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the (crew’s families). This is a call that no fishing family wants to get.”

The missing 98-foot crab boat sent out an emergency locator-beacon signal Saturday morning. The beacons are designed to be automatically activated when a vessel goes down, providing a location for searchers.

The beacon went off two miles northwest of St. George Island in the Pribilofs, where volunteers are searching the shorelines for signs of the missing vessel.

The Coast Guard reports that the search has included two HC-130 airplanes, two MH-60 Jayhawks, the 378-foot Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau and two good Samaritan vessels — the Silver Spray and Bering Rose.

The searchers recovered the locator EPIRB — Emergency Position Indication Radio beacon — and also found a debris field containing buoys, a life ring and an oil sheen

The Bering Sea in the winter can be treacherous, and the temperatures on Saturday morning were cold enough to generate freezing spray that can coat gear stacked on deck, adding weight and reducing stability.

Whatever happened to cause the vessel go missing appeared to happen quickly. There were no reports of any Mayday distress signals radioed by any member of the crew.

Barcott said the Destination is owned by David R. Wilson, a longtime crabber who lives in Washington state. Barcott said the vessel was built in the 1980s, and was used as a crabber and also as a tender for other summer fisheries.

Barcott said the Destination had a “good and experienced crew” and that it “is a mystery as to what may have happened here.”

Barcott said Wilson has been in contact with the families of the crew members, but that the owner does not yet want to release their names.

Alaska fisherman Dylan Hatfield said his brother was aboard the Destination when it went missing, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. Hatfield did not want to identify his brother or any of the other crew members by name, the newspaper reported.

Hatfield told the Dispatch News he had worked with every member of the six-man crew and all were experienced fishermen.

The Destination is a meticulously maintained “battle ax,” said Hatfield, who worked for six years aboard the missing fishing vessel, according to the Dispatch News.

The hazards of the crab harvests have gained notoriety through TV’s “Deadliest Catch,” the reality show that chronicles crew life aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea. But the harvest underwent a major change in 2005 as the derby-style fisheries were replaced by a new system that allocated shares of harvests among vessels owners. The new system helped to lower the death rates.