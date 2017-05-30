The Tacoma man, who is in his 40s, wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when he fell into the fast-moving river around 5 p.m., police said.

Crews will resume the search Tuesday morning for a Tacoma man who slipped into the Puyallup River in Sumner Monday evening while fishing with his family.

The man, who is in his 40s, wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when he fell into the fast-moving river around 5 p.m., police said. A Coast Guard helicopter assisted with the search, which was suspended around midnight.

The search will resume around 8 a.m. when crews develop a more specific strategy and assess the weather, according to the city of Sumner.