The Tacoma man, who is in his 40s, wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when he fell into the fast-moving river around 5 p.m., police said.
Crews will resume the search Tuesday morning for a Tacoma man who slipped into the Puyallup River in Sumner Monday evening while fishing with his family.
The search will resume around 8 a.m. when crews develop a more specific strategy and assess the weather, according to the city of Sumner.
