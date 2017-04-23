Developers hope to draw 4.5 million visitors a year to the Ilani Casino Resort, which the Cowlitz Indian Tribe will open Monday after years of legal battles. The complex will include shops, restaurants, bars and later this year a concert hall and convention center.

LA CENTER, Clark County — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe of Southwest Washington will open a $510 million casino and entertainment complex Monday, a project marked by a yearslong legal struggle that ended only this month when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from opponents.

This will be one of the region’s largest casino-resort operations, with a stadium- scale parking lot and a massive 368,000-square-foot structure built on rural acreage. The Ilani Casino Resort is expected to draw heavily from the Portland area just 16 miles to the south, as well as other communities along the Interstate 5 corridor.

“We have had a lot of engagement from Seattle residents who seem to be excited about our opening, so we are interested to see who comes,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president of Ilani, which is being developed in partnership with the Mohegan Sun, a casino organization founded by a Connecticut tribe.

The development has included spending $32 million to improve and expand an interstate interchange. Overall, the project is a big-time economic move for a tribe with some 4,100 enrolled members that had no federal recognition just 20 years ago.

For the Cowlitz, a critical point in their history came in 1855, when their leaders refused to sign a treaty and move into a proposed reservation site. Over time, the members scattered and it took many decades of campaigning to persuade the federal Interior Department in 2000 to grant the Cowlitz legal status as a tribe.

Opponents of the casino began their court fight more than five years ago as they challenged an Interior Department decision to designate 152 acres just west of La Center as a tribal reservation where gaming could take place.

Concerns about competition played a role.

The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde own the Spirit Mountain Casino in Oregon’s Coast Range, and face tough new competition from a Cowlitz casino located much closer to Portland. Card-room owners in La Center also have fought the emergence of a huge new rival less than 2 miles to the west of their businesses.

Clark County was another early foe, and as late as last year unsuccessfully sought a federal Appeals Court injunction to stop construction.

The county, in court filings, raised a range of concerns, including harm to an area set aside for agriculture and the possibility that a wastewater-treatment system would not prevent harm to an aquifer. County attorneys also questioned whether the Interior Department had properly verified a significant increase in the tribal enrollment.

But in a July 2016 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected opponents’ arguments. The ruling found that the Interior Department had reasonably interpreted federal law to conclude the Cowlitz are a recognized tribe and that the land off I-5 could be designated as a reservation. And the Supreme Court earlier this month opted not to to take up the case on appeal.

Town’s mixed feelings

“This is a triumphant moment for The Cowlitz Indian Tribe because it marks the end of a 160-year journey back to our homeland, and the beginning of a new journey,” said Tribal Chairman William Iyall.

The casino complex, as it opens this week, will employ some 1,500 people.

The gambling will unfold in about 100,000 square feet of the building, offering 2,500 slots and 75 table games.

There will also be 15 shops, restaurants and bars, and later this year a 2,500-seat concert hall and convention center is scheduled to open, according to Kara Fox-LaRose. There also are plans to build a hotel, with construction to possibly start in about two years.

The developers hope to draw about 4.5 million visitors a year to the site.

As the casino approaches opening day, the tribe and county have found common ground on law enforcement. An agreement approved by the Clark County Council on April 18 calls for sheriff’s deputies to be allowed on the casino-reservation grounds to enforce state laws, and the county also would provide prosecution and court services requested by the tribe.

In La Center, a town with a population of about 3,000, plenty of mixed feelings remain about the opening of the casino so nearby.

“This might be good for my business, “ said Josie Hubler, co-owner of Sadie and Josie’s Bakery in La Center. “But I grew up here and am stuck in my ways. I don’t like all the development.”

La Center has prospered by collecting a tax on card rooms, which set up operations in the town more than a quarter-century ago after they were forced out of Vancouver.

“The taxes have averaged about $3 million a year,” said John Bockmier, a public- affairs consultant who works with the card rooms. “You have a municipality with bountiful revenues.”

As the tribal casino has neared completion, the La Center card rooms have struggled to retain their employees. So far, two of the four have closed, including one just last month.

“The new casino on the hill has made operations very challenging for us,” Bockmier said.