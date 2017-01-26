Two Lynnwood firefighters injured in the Wednesday night blaze have been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Local and federal officials are investigating the massive blaze that destroyed a senior apartment complex under construction and left dozens of units in a neighboring apartment building uninhabitable.

Lynnwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Nelson said Thursday it could be weeks before a cause is known.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex, a large apartment complex that was under construction at 19815 Scriber Lake Road.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze overnight and continued to pour water on hot spots Thursday. Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene until at least Friday.

No damage amount has been given.

Two firefighters injured in the blaze were hospitalized overnight and released Thursday morning, according to the city of Lynnwood. Their injuries were minor, the city said.

Lynnwood police are leading the investigation, along with the Fire Department, according to Nelson. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting and plans to bring in a national response team, an agency spokesman said.

Dozens of residents from the neighboring Lynnview Apartments were evacuated during the blaze. Thirty-six units at the complex have been deemed uninhabitable due to smoke, heat, and water damage.

Residents of two other apartment buildings were also evacuated during the blaze, according to city spokeswoman Julie Moore. Damage to one of the buildings was minor and those residents have been allowed to return. However, residents of a second building will not be allowed to return because power is out and may not be restored until Sunday, she said.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Only partial remains of scaffolding and a portion of an outer wall remained Thursday at the Reserve at Scriber Creek construction site. A woman who answered a phone number listed for the project’s parent company said she could not comment.

The Lynnview Apartments was the scene of a massive 2010 fire that caused $3 million in damage. The fire was blamed on a deep-fat fryer.